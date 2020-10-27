Alphabet (GOOGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $11.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $45 EPS for the current fiscal year and $59 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,584.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,077.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,510.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,456.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

