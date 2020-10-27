Alphabet (GOOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $11.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $45 EPS for the current fiscal year and $59 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,590.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,516.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,459.88. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,081.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,714.70.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

