Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,773,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,334 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.28% of Ally Financial worth $119,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 27.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 528,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $748,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 53.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

