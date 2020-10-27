Align Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $14.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $14.40 for the year.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.07.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $454.51 on Monday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $475.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.82 and its 200 day moving average is $279.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.