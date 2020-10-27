Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 10.65-10.95 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. On average, analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $120.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.23.

ALXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

