Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.29-7.31 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.26-$7.31 EPS.

ARE stock opened at $156.83 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $177.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total value of $2,647,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,931 shares in the company, valued at $62,119,340.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 126,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,282,377.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $17,471,906. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

