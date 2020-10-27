Albany International (AIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Albany International to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Albany International has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.85-3.10 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AIN opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Albany International has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $87.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

