Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Raised to “Buy” at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. 140166 upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.

ALK opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.8% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 24,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 8,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

