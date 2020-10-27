Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (AGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$174.99 million for the quarter.

Shares of AGI opened at C$11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.10. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.43 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 81.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total transaction of C$582,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,171. Also, Senior Officer James Porter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$144,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,405,508.17. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,977 shares of company stock valued at $881,114.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGI shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

About Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

