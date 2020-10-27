Alamos Gold (AGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.60 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.39.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

