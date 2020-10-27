Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 2,018.99%.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.57. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,480.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,937,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,014 shares of company stock worth $1,271,487. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.