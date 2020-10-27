Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $911.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.54. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $376,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 18.6% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,056,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 165,472 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 690.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2,010.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.