Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEM. Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE:AEM opened at $79.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.18. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

