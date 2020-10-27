Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $88.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.90 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,089.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,567.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,469 shares in the company, valued at $100,567.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

