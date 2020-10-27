Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

AMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

Shares of AMG opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $88.95.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.90 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,089.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,567.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,469 shares in the company, valued at $100,567.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 521,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 491,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,354,000 after buying an additional 353,615 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,501,000 after buying an additional 237,834 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 787.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 170,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,708,000 after buying an additional 151,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,210,000 after buying an additional 87,140 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

