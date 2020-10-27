Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

