Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Acquires 1,200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,495,000 after buying an additional 430,695 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,631,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after buying an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.17 and a 200 day moving average of $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $190.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

