Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $116.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

ADUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Addus HomeCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.71.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.40.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $438,889.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 364,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 89.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.4% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth about $2,750,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

