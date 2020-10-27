Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.