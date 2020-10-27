Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASO has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

NYSE:ASO opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.