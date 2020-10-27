ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 27 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a CHF 27 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 22.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.