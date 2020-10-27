8X8 (EGHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect 8X8 to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. 8X8 has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGHT opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 13,923 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $210,515.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,882 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $60,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 123,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,795. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

