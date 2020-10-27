$3.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.81 and the highest is $3.84. SYNNEX posted earnings of $4.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.23 to $12.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $14.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $75,618.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,948.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $172,536.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,331 shares of company stock worth $5,693,879. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 3,039.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $141.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.88. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $156.36.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

