24,426 Shares in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.