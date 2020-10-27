2,105 Shares in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,105 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.19 and a 200-day moving average of $187.51. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.59. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total transaction of $1,173,292.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.