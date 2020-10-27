2,008 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,008 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 54.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 144,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,712,000 after buying an additional 50,656 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Target by 35.1% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $167.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.