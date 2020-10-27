$2.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. Prudential Financial posted earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

NYSE:PRU opened at $66.42 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

