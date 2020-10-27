$2.36 EPS Expected for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.51. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $210.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $224.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 100.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after buying an additional 593,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 840.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 393,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 351,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

