1,392 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after buying an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,649,000 after purchasing an additional 651,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Shares of UPS opened at $168.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

