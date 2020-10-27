1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect 1-800-Flowers.Com to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $514,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,570,871.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,715,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 890,378 shares of company stock valued at $25,464,490 in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.