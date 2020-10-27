$1.66 EPS Expected for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings. PS Business Parks reported earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $6.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PS Business Parks.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%.

PSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $115.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.39. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $183.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $257,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

