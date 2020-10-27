-$0.92 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.46). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 173.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SEAS. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,083 shares of company stock worth $1,275,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SEAS opened at $22.51 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

