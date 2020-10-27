$0.52 EPS Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.59. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CORE. ValuEngine cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other Core-Mark news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 17.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.43. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

