-$0.44 EPS Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Sotherly Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.70). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 20.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SOHO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 343.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 155,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

