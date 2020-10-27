$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.25. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 680%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%.

USX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $333.33 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $114,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,805 shares of company stock valued at $438,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 341,873 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.