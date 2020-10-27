-$0.28 EPS Expected for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 40,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,116,660.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 177,672 shares of company stock valued at $9,400,816 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

