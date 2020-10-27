$0.04 EPS Expected for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.15. Ryerson posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.00 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ryerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $275.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.75. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 5.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 104.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 44.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 220,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 67,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

