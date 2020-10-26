ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

ZIOP opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 257,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

