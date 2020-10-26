ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.
ZIOP opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 257,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
