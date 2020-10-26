ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.19. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $44.60.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEAL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

