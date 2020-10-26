Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to “Hold”

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LBC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.90. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.65 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,543.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 64.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 32.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

