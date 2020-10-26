Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to “Buy”

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

