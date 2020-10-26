Zacks Investment Research Lowers RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Shares of RP opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $62,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 143,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $6,679,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $81,402,650.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,195 shares of company stock worth $31,379,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in RealPage by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 47.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 24.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 12.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

