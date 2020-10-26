Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTE. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.96.

PTE opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Polarityte has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts expect that Polarityte will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polarityte news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,652.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,187.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 54,981 shares of company stock worth $56,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth about $24,884,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Polarityte by 76.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 135,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polarityte by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

