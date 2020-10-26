Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Hold

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

NSA stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 378.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 70.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.