Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.