Zacks: Analysts Expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will announce $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.94. D. R. Horton reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $8.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Wedbush downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. 140166 downgraded D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in D. R. Horton by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

