Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:CMC opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Commercial Metals by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 350,990 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.