Yandex (YNDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. On average, analysts expect Yandex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $59.12 on Monday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.88, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

