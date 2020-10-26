Yandex (YNDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. On average, analysts expect Yandex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of YNDX stock opened at $59.12 on Monday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.88, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.