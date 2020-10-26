Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda cut its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Yandex makes up approximately 3.3% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda owned about 0.06% of Yandex worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 43.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Yandex stock opened at $59.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 173.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $70.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

