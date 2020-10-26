Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,220,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 855,200 shares during the period. Yandex comprises 11.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 1.92% of Yandex worth $378,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. BofA Securities lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $58.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.88, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $70.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

